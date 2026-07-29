F&G Annuities & Life (FG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.4890 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.46 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. On average, analysts expect F&G Annuities & Life to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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F&G Annuities & Life Stock Up 2.8%

FG stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. F&G Annuities & Life's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the first quarter valued at $89,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 330.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,306 shares of the company's stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 166,863 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of F&G Annuities & Life to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered F&G Annuities & Life from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FG

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life is the principal life insurance and annuity subsidiary of F&G Financial Group, Inc NYSE: FG, a publicly traded financial services holding company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The company focuses on designing and issuing retirement income solutions that address longevity risk, capital preservation, and wealth transfer for individual and institutional clients.

Its product suite includes fixed indexed annuities, which offer the potential for market-linked growth with downside protection; fixed-rate annuities, delivering guaranteed interest over a defined term; and a range of life insurance policies such as term, universal, and variable universal life.

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