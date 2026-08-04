Fibre Devices Ltd Ip Sells 27,000 Shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $2,316,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,436,302 shares of the company's stock, valued at $552,299,074.62. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 65,700 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $6,809,148.00.

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IPG Photonics Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of IPGP traded up $6.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 829,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58. IPG Photonics Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $278.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.98 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting IPG Photonics

Here are the key news stories impacting IPG Photonics this week:

Positive Sentiment: IPG reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58 , well above the $0.37-$0.40 analyst consensus and up from $0.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11% to $278.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $48.5 million. IPG Photonics Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

IPG reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the $0.37-$0.40 analyst consensus and up from $0.30 a year earlier. Revenue rose 11% to $278.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 54% to $48.5 million. Positive Sentiment: Industrial Solutions revenue, which represents about 85% of sales, grew 16% on demand for welding, marking, cleaning, additive manufacturing and battery-manufacturing applications. Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 37.3%, aided by lower costs, reduced inventory provisions and $4.7 million of tariff refunds.

Industrial Solutions revenue, which represents about 85% of sales, grew 16% on demand for welding, marking, cleaning, additive manufacturing and battery-manufacturing applications. Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 37.3%, aided by lower costs, reduced inventory provisions and $4.7 million of tariff refunds. Positive Sentiment: Management said book-to-bill remained above one, signaling demand exceeded shipments, and highlighted growth opportunities in semiconductor applications, directed-energy systems and medical markets following the planned Lumibird Medical acquisition. IPG Photonics Reports Second-Quarter Results

Management said book-to-bill remained above one, signaling demand exceeded shipments, and highlighted growth opportunities in semiconductor applications, directed-energy systems and medical markets following the planned Lumibird Medical acquisition. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $265 million-$295 million and adjusted EPS of $0.30-$0.60. The midpoint is roughly in line with consensus, although the wide range reflects uncertainty around tariffs, trade restrictions, currencies and customer demand.

Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $265 million-$295 million and adjusted EPS of $0.30-$0.60. The midpoint is roughly in line with consensus, although the wide range reflects uncertainty around tariffs, trade restrictions, currencies and customer demand. Negative Sentiment: GAAP net income declined 21% to $5.2 million, and Advanced Solutions revenue fell 9% because of weakness in micromachining and defense. A $17.6 million impairment charge also weighed on reported results.

GAAP net income declined 21% to $5.2 million, and Advanced Solutions revenue fell 9% because of weakness in micromachining and defense. A $17.6 million impairment charge also weighed on reported results. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider activity shows 40 open-market sales and no purchases over six months, a potential sentiment overhang, though the transactions may not reflect current operating expectations.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IPGP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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