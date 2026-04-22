Free Trial
â†’ Nobody's Asking Where The SpaceX Money Comes From (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Fidelity China Special logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) shares fell below their 200‑day moving average on Tuesday, trading as low as GBX 297.50 versus the 200‑day MA of GBX 309.37 and last at GBX 298 on a volume of 614,352 shares.
  • The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price‑to‑earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79, with the 50‑day moving average at GBX 298.56 — placing the current price near its short‑term average but below the longer‑term trend.
  • Fidelity China Special Situations PLC offers focused exposure to companies benefitting from China’s shift toward domestic consumption, making it a targeted option for investors seeking China exposure.
  • Five stocks we like better than Fidelity China Special.

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.37 and traded as low as GBX 297.50. Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 298, with a volume of 614,352 shares changing hands.

Fidelity China Special Trading Down 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.37.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As the world's second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Fidelity China Special Right Now?

Before you consider Fidelity China Special, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity China Special wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity China Special currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines