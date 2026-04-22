Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

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Fidelity China Special Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Fidelity China Special ( LON:FCSS Get Free Report ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 309.37 and traded as low as GBX 297.50. Fidelity China Special shares last traded at GBX 298, with a volume of 614,352 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 298.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 309.37.

Fidelity China Special Company Profile

As the world's second-largest economy, China is shifting from export-led growth towards an economy driven by domestic consumption. With expanding middle classes, rising incomes and technological innovations driving this change and creating a solid backdrop for companies to thrive, investors seeking an effective globally diversified portfolio may want to consider allocating some of their portfolio to China. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC provides focused exposure to companies benefiting from this growth opportunity.

Further Reading

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