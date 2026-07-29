Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $3.7893 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Fidelity National Financial's revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Fidelity National Financial's payout ratio is presently 75.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.0% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 18,905,100 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,143,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,469,029 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $572,782,000 after buying an additional 31,318 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,353,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $510,634,000 after buying an additional 193,629 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $371,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,342 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 368.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,770,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $99,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,560 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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