Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.26% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a $51.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.00.

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Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. 419,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,811. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $3,585,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 342,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 150,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 150,825 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,439,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,664,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCP Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 346,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,355 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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