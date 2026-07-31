Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.6818.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,905 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 147,124 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.3% in the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 187,202 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,590.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 293,560 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282,649 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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