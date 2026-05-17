Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.5714.

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.0%

FIS stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris bought 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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