Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here