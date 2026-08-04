Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business's revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.580-1.620 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Fidelity National Information Services' conference call:

Strong second-quarter execution: Revenue rose 5.3% pro forma, adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% with 113 basis points of margin expansion, and adjusted EPS grew 8.8%. Free cash flow more than tripled year over year to $525 million, prompting a $100 million increase to the full-year outlook.

Revenue rose 5.3% pro forma, adjusted EBITDA increased 7.4% with 113 basis points of margin expansion, and adjusted EPS grew 8.8%. Free cash flow more than tripled year over year to $525 million, prompting a $100 million increase to the full-year outlook. Banking Solutions remained a key growth driver , with revenue up 6.1% and EBITDA up 10.6%; recurring revenue was steady at 5%. Management cited strong demand for payments, fraud prevention, data, lending, modernization, and cybersecurity solutions.

, with revenue up 6.1% and EBITDA up 10.6%; recurring revenue was steady at 5%. Management cited strong demand for payments, fraud prevention, data, lending, modernization, and cybersecurity solutions. TSYS integration is progressing well: FIS reported wins with two large international banks, 72% of Total Issuing revenue is now contracted through 2029 or later, and joint-client ACV sales rose 35% year over year. The company remains on track for more than $150 million of EBITDA benefit from synergies by 2028.

FIS reported wins with two large international banks, 72% of Total Issuing revenue is now contracted through 2029 or later, and joint-client ACV sales rose 35% year over year. The company remains on track for more than $150 million of EBITDA benefit from synergies by 2028. Capital Markets underperformed expectations: Revenue grew 3.2%, while professional services declined 17% because of weaker sales and slower backlog conversion. FIS cut its full-year Capital Markets growth outlook to 3%–3.5% from 5.5%, citing execution issues, UBS/Credit Suisse-related attrition, and continued pressure in lending.

Revenue grew 3.2%, while professional services declined 17% because of weaker sales and slower backlog conversion. FIS cut its full-year Capital Markets growth outlook to 3%–3.5% from 5.5%, citing execution issues, UBS/Credit Suisse-related attrition, and continued pressure in lending. FIS is evaluating strategic alternatives for select Capital Markets products that do not fit its long-term profile, though management emphasized that this is not a review of the entire segment. The company expects modest Capital Markets reacceleration in the fourth quarter and recurring growth acceleration in 2027.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,158,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,006. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate and up from $1.36 a year earlier. Quarterly revenue increased 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted recurring growth, margin expansion and stronger cash generation. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate and up from $1.36 a year earlier. Quarterly revenue increased 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted recurring growth, margin expansion and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish, with traders purchasing 4,004 call options—105% above the average daily call volume of 1,949 contracts. This may indicate increased speculative interest in a potential recovery for FIS, although options activity does not guarantee future stock performance.

Options activity was unusually bullish, with traders purchasing 4,004 call options—105% above the average daily call volume of 1,949 contracts. This may indicate increased speculative interest in a potential recovery for FIS, although options activity does not guarantee future stock performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also examining key operating metrics from the June 2026 quarter to determine whether the earnings beat reflects sustainable business improvement beyond the headline EPS result. Key Metrics for FIS Q2 Earnings

Analysts are also examining key operating metrics from the June 2026 quarter to determine whether the earnings beat reflects sustainable business improvement beyond the headline EPS result. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered its outlook relative to consensus expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 is below the $1.65 estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $3.4 billion trails the $3.5 billion consensus.

FIS lowered its outlook relative to consensus expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 is below the $1.65 estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $3.4 billion trails the $3.5 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $6.15–$6.24 is below the $6.28 consensus, and projected revenue of $13.6–$13.7 billion is below the $13.8 billion estimate. The guidance shortfall appears to outweigh the modest second-quarter earnings beat. FIS Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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