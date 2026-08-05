Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Lowered to $56.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.86.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,119. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.38 billion, in line with expectations and up 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted improving margins, stronger cash generation and continued demand for banking modernization and AI services. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate. Revenue reached $3.38 billion, in line with expectations and up 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted improving margins, stronger cash generation and continued demand for banking modernization and AI services. Positive Sentiment: Banking Solutions was identified as a key growth contributor, supporting the company’s push into payments, issuing and broader financial-institution technology services. FIS Deepens Its Banking Push With Payments and Issuing

Banking Solutions was identified as a key growth contributor, supporting the company’s push into payments, issuing and broader financial-institution technology services. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity was recorded, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options—more than double typical daily call volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals.

Unusually high options activity was recorded, with investors purchasing 4,004 call options—more than double typical daily call volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not necessarily reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered third-quarter 2026 guidance to $1.58–$1.62 in EPS and approximately $3.4 billion in revenue, below analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue.

FIS lowered third-quarter 2026 guidance to $1.58–$1.62 in EPS and approximately $3.4 billion in revenue, below analyst expectations of $1.65 EPS and $3.5 billion revenue. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance was also reduced to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. The outlook reduction has outweighed the second-quarter earnings beat and contributed to the stock’s decline.

Full-year 2026 guidance was also reduced to $6.15–$6.24 EPS and $13.6–$13.7 billion in revenue, compared with consensus estimates of $6.28 EPS and $13.8 billion revenue. The outlook reduction has outweighed the second-quarter earnings beat and contributed to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its “neutral” rating but cut its price target from $63 to $49, while Barclays lowered its target from $44 to $43 and maintained an “equal weight” rating. The revisions reinforce investor concerns about near-term growth and earnings momentum.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here