Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.78, but opened at $40.20. Fidelity National Information Services shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 2,429,373 shares changing hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate and up from $1.36 a year earlier. Quarterly revenue increased 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted recurring growth, margin expansion and stronger cash generation. FIS Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

FIS reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share, slightly above the $1.47 consensus estimate and up from $1.36 a year earlier. Quarterly revenue increased 29.1% year over year, while management highlighted recurring growth, margin expansion and stronger cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Options activity was unusually bullish, with traders purchasing 4,004 call options—105% above the average daily call volume of 1,949 contracts. This may indicate increased speculative interest in a potential recovery for FIS, although options activity does not guarantee future stock performance.

Options activity was unusually bullish, with traders purchasing 4,004 call options—105% above the average daily call volume of 1,949 contracts. This may indicate increased speculative interest in a potential recovery for FIS, although options activity does not guarantee future stock performance. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are also examining key operating metrics from the June 2026 quarter to determine whether the earnings beat reflects sustainable business improvement beyond the headline EPS result. Key Metrics for FIS Q2 Earnings

Analysts are also examining key operating metrics from the June 2026 quarter to determine whether the earnings beat reflects sustainable business improvement beyond the headline EPS result. Negative Sentiment: FIS lowered its outlook relative to consensus expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 is below the $1.65 estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $3.4 billion trails the $3.5 billion consensus.

FIS lowered its outlook relative to consensus expectations. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.58–$1.62 is below the $1.65 estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $3.4 billion trails the $3.5 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance of $6.15–$6.24 is below the $6.28 consensus, and projected revenue of $13.6–$13.7 billion is below the $13.8 billion estimate. The guidance shortfall appears to outweigh the modest second-quarter earnings beat. FIS Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 5.1%

The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 23.35%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.240 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.580-1.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,031 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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