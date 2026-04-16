Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given New $19.50 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDUS

Fidus Investment Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $710.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $22.09.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 52.87% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company's stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation NASDAQ: FDUS is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides specialized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. Operated by Fidus Investment Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser, the company is regulated under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The firm focuses on structuring senior secured and unitranche loans, mezzanine debt and equity investments for established businesses across a range of industries.

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