Figma (NYSE:FIG) CFO Sells 30,460 Shares of Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) CFO Praveer Melwani sold 30,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $623,820.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,711,526 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,052,052.48. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Praveer Melwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Praveer Melwani sold 83,974 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $1,912,087.98.

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Figma Stock Performance

Shares of FIG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.70. 30,438,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,134,443. The business's 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a PE ratio of -6.33. Figma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $142.92.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The firm had revenue of $333.44 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Figma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIG

Trending Headlines about Figma

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage on Figma (FIG) with a Buy rating and a $30 price target , saying AI is more likely to strengthen Figma’s competitive position and open up new revenue opportunities than hurt its business. Benzinga report on Bank of America coverage

Bank of America reinstated coverage on with a rating and a , saying AI is more likely to strengthen Figma’s competitive position and open up new revenue opportunities than hurt its business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Figma as a stronger AI investment idea than Adobe, reinforcing investor optimism that the company can benefit from AI rather than be displaced by it. Barron’s article on Figma vs. Adobe

Multiple reports highlighted Figma as a stronger AI investment idea than Adobe, reinforcing investor optimism that the company can benefit from AI rather than be displaced by it. Positive Sentiment: Figma also acquired the team behind a vibe-coding app, a move that could support product development and broaden its AI-related capabilities. MSN article on acquisition

Figma also acquired the team behind a vibe-coding app, a move that could support product development and broaden its AI-related capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary noted that Figma is still trading near a key technical level, with investors weighing the recent rebound against a weaker June and broader risk-off sentiment. Benzinga technical update

Analysts and market commentary noted that Figma is still trading near a key technical level, with investors weighing the recent rebound against a weaker June and broader risk-off sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Figma continues to face concern that AI could disrupt parts of its business, which helped drive its decline in June before the recent analyst-driven rebound. Motley Fool article on June decline

Institutional Trading of Figma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Figma during the third quarter valued at about $2,282,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Figma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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