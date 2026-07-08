Figma (NYSE:FIG) CRO Shaunt Voskanian Sells 8,629 Shares

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 8,629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $177,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,764,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,387,536.64. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Shaunt Voskanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $2,013,605.10.

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Figma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.70. 30,438,122 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,134,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.27. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The company had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Figma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Figma by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 285,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,653,000 after purchasing an additional 116,681 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Figma in the 4th quarter worth about $10,297,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Figma by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,763,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,386,000 after buying an additional 2,789,986 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma during the third quarter valued at about $11,762,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Figma by 1,670.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 973,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 918,886 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Figma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figma

Key Figma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Figma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reinstated coverage on Figma (FIG) with a Buy rating and a $30 price target , saying AI is more likely to strengthen Figma’s competitive position and open up new revenue opportunities than hurt its business. Benzinga report on Bank of America coverage

Bank of America reinstated coverage on with a rating and a , saying AI is more likely to strengthen Figma’s competitive position and open up new revenue opportunities than hurt its business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Figma as a stronger AI investment idea than Adobe, reinforcing investor optimism that the company can benefit from AI rather than be displaced by it. Barron’s article on Figma vs. Adobe

Multiple reports highlighted Figma as a stronger AI investment idea than Adobe, reinforcing investor optimism that the company can benefit from AI rather than be displaced by it. Positive Sentiment: Figma also acquired the team behind a vibe-coding app, a move that could support product development and broaden its AI-related capabilities. MSN article on acquisition

Figma also acquired the team behind a vibe-coding app, a move that could support product development and broaden its AI-related capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary noted that Figma is still trading near a key technical level, with investors weighing the recent rebound against a weaker June and broader risk-off sentiment. Benzinga technical update

Analysts and market commentary noted that Figma is still trading near a key technical level, with investors weighing the recent rebound against a weaker June and broader risk-off sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Figma continues to face concern that AI could disrupt parts of its business, which helped drive its decline in June before the recent analyst-driven rebound. Motley Fool article on June decline

About Figma

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

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