10,086 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,086 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 40.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -107.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.98. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $149.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $294.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $290.51 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 1,798 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $147,202.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,336,532.21. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Esther Song sold 8,833 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $1,246,954.61. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,753,472.57. This represents a 41.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,723 shares of company stock worth $1,915,085. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Northland Securities set a $123.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $128.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Synaptics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

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