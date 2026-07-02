100,900 Shares in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,900 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $16.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $205.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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