102,401 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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CarGurus Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.00 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The business's revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $238,366.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 103,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,043,391.33. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $133,954.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 233,146 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,104.38. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,559 shares of company stock valued at $841,568. 18.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of CarGurus to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on CarGurus in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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