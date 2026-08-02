1,031 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Purchased by Lavelle Capital LP

Lavelle Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,031 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CICC Research raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GS

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI platform expands growth opportunities: Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Goldman Sachs launches AlphaAI to profit from AI winners hidden inside sectors

Goldman Sachs Asset Management launched AlphaAI, led by Lou D’Ambrosio, to identify investment opportunities among companies benefiting from artificial intelligence. The initiative could support future fee revenue and strengthen Goldman’s position in a rapidly growing investment theme. Positive Sentiment: M&A leadership highlights advisory momentum: Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Goldman Sachs tops North America M&A advisers by value in H1 2026

Goldman ranked first among North American M&A advisers by transaction value in the first half of 2026, advising on $437.7 billion of deals. Sustained deal activity is supportive of investment-banking revenue, although it may already be reflected in the stock following Goldman’s strong recent quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: Private-markets and community-finance activity broadens revenue sources: Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Goldman Sachs launches retail private markets fund

Goldman partnered with T. Rowe Price on a private-markets interval fund for retail investors and deployed $116 million toward the Syracuse affordable-housing redevelopment. These moves expand product distribution and demonstrate ongoing lending and investment activity. Neutral Sentiment: Investment positions disclosed: Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Goldman Sachs discloses stake in Qiagen

Goldman reported a 3.29% stake in Qiagen and changes in its Ontex holdings. These regulatory filings indicate portfolio activity but do not directly change Goldman’s operating outlook. Negative Sentiment: UK discrimination ruling creates legal and reputational pressure: Goldman was ordered to pay nearly £1.5 million, or about $2 million, to a former compliance manager. The financial cost is limited relative to Goldman’s scale, but the ruling adds regulatory, legal and reputational overhang. Goldman Sachs ordered to pay former compliance manager

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $1,019.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,052.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $694.05 and a 1 year high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.47 by $6.51. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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