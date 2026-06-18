10,333 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Acquired by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,333 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000. Sterling Infrastructure comprises 1.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock worth $261,129,000 after buying an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after buying an additional 299,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRL. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $838.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $214.20 and a one year high of $1,005.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $701.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.02.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

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