105,536 Shares in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ Bought by Value Investment Professionals LLC

Value Investment Professionals LLC purchased a new stake in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,536 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $37,865,000. Domino's Pizza comprises about 17.4% of Value Investment Professionals LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Value Investment Professionals LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Domino's Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DPZ. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Domino's Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $425.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore dropped their price target on Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $411.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,392.48. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,463 shares of company stock valued at $466,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $311.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $496.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $314.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $367.20.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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