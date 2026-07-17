10,600 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.02, for a total value of $449,025.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,392,102.30. This trade represents a 15.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,886. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $495.00 to $515.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $469.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $469.08 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $461.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.44 and a 1-year high of $497.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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