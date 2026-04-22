106,215 Shares in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,215 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,181 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Abbington Investment Group acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 49,459 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 26,463 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $847,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $18.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.47. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.The firm had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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