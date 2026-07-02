1,072,983 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,072,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.12% of Joby Aviation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its position in Joby Aviation by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,138,240 shares of the company's stock worth $41,425,000 after buying an additional 799,260 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 366,281 shares of the company's stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 51,344 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,830,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 838.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,488,707 shares of the company's stock valued at $692,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,382 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 22.06 and a quick ratio of 22.05. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.71.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.17 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 60.54% and a negative net margin of 1,232.62%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, CFO Rodrigo Brumana sold 78,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $886,925.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,142.20. This represents a 49.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $58,970.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 150,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,726.90. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,531,503 shares of company stock valued at $15,879,929. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on JOBY. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $15.50 to $11.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company's core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby's eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company's flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

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