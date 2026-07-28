10,800 Shares in IDEX Corporation $IEX Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth $219,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 23.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,513 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. IDEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $157.25 and a 12 month high of $231.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.38%.The company had revenue of $886.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $845.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.070-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Corporation will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. IDEX's payout ratio is currently 43.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $3,311,159.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,346,134.76. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $257.00 target price on IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on IDEX from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.00.

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IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company's core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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