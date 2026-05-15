109,340 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,340 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,076,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.7%

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

See Also

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