109,586 Shares in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. $MCFT Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 109,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Mastercraft Boat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 212.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 220,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 150,125 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,697,422 shares of the company's stock worth $69,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,807 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 1,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 104,577 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFT shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $78.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Mastercraft Boat's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mastercraft Boat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MCFT is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance recreational powerboats. The company's portfolio includes the MasterCraft®, Aviara®, Crest® Classic and Supra® brands, each of which features multiple model lines tailored for activities such as wakeboarding, waterskiing, cruising and luxury day boating. MasterCraft oversees the full product lifecycle from hull design and propulsion engineering to interior appointments and final assembly.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee, MasterCraft has built a reputation for innovation in hull design, ballast systems and tower architecture to enhance wake performance and ride quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercraft Boat, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercraft Boat wasn't on the list.

While Mastercraft Boat currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here