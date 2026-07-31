11,027 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by FinArc Investments Inc.

FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,027 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.1% of FinArc Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, KTF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,449,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $359.30. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $327.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $939.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher earnings estimates: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76 and its FY2027 estimate to $24.86 from $24.00. The revisions are above the current consensus estimate of $23.97 for the year. Positive Sentiment: Capital-return outlook remains attractive: JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. JPMorgan capital position and shareholder returns

JPMorgan plans a 10% dividend increase and authorized a new $50 billion share-repurchase program, supported by record earnings, excess capital and a resilient balance sheet. These measures can enhance per-share earnings and make the stock more appealing to income-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and sector rotation: JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. JPMorgan second-quarter strength

JPMorgan’s recent quarter produced $6.14 in EPS and approximately $58 billion in revenue, beating expectations by wide margins. Financial stocks have since outperformed as investors moved toward relatively cheaper, defensive companies and banks benefited from investment-banking and AI-financing activity. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. J.P. Morgan Private Bank awards

JPMorgan Private Bank’s record 10 awards in Asia-Pacific reinforce the firm’s brand and wealth-management franchise, but the recognition is unlikely to materially affect near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon’s warnings that markets may be underpricing economic and geopolitical risks could temper enthusiasm and increase volatility. Separately, JPMorgan economists moved their forecast for the next Federal Reserve rate hike to December, citing persistent inflation; higher rates may support interest income but could pressure economic growth and credit quality. Jamie Dimon market warning

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here