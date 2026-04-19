110,897 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,897 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $21,635,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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