112,631 Shares in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,190,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vaxcyte as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1,463.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 641 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $126,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 156,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,830,290.80. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $572,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,979,745.60. The trade was a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,448 shares of company stock worth $4,091,197. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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