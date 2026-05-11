11,343 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,343 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 143,787 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,238,000 after buying an additional 100,239 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,553,000. Composition Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company's stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $161.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.08.

Read Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $145.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.81 and a one year high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.67 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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