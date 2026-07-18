11,386 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 193,977 shares of the company's stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,730 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mohawk Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $124.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $527,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,250. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 40,186 shares of company stock worth $4,460,321 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here