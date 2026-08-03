116,100 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Bought by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 567.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 106,563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $3,633,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,676.10. This trade represents a 61.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 10,679 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $384,444.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at $720,576. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 300,493 shares of company stock valued at $10,537,510 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Teva Pharmaceutical Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade supports the rally. Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Price Up 8.2% Following Analyst Upgrade

Teva’s shares rose 8.2% following an analyst upgrade, indicating improved confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and branded-drug strategy. Positive Sentiment: Higher outlook and branded-product momentum lifted sentiment. Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Teva Lifts Sales View as Brand-Name Business Gains Traction

Teva raised the midpoint of its 2026 revenue guidance by $75 million, while targeting AUSTEDO revenue of $2.45 billion-$2.6 billion and AJOVY revenue of $850 million-$870 million. Management said growth across the portfolio is helping offset pressure in its established generic-drug business. Positive Sentiment: UZEDY delivered record sales. Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Teva Lifts UZEDY Outlook After Record Sales and New FDA Progress

Strong quarterly demand for the long-acting schizophrenia treatment prompted Teva to raise its 2026 UZEDY revenue outlook. Regulatory progress for a once-monthly olanzapine injection and a Tourette syndrome candidate also reinforced the company’s pipeline narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations, but profitability did not. Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Teva Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, 2026 Revenue View Raised, Stock Rises

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $4.14 billion and benefited from innovative medicines, but earnings missed estimates. Teva reported a $576 million net loss, largely reflecting Emalex acquisition-related costs and impairment charges, making the quality and sustainability of reported earnings an investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Heavy put-option activity signals hedging or bearish speculation. Investors acquired 27,659 put options, roughly 168% above typical volume. This does not prove a decline is imminent, but it suggests increased demand for downside protection after the stock’s strong recent run.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.1%

TEVA stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 32.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. NYSE: TEVA is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company's core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva's product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

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