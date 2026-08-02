116,338 Shares in Eni SpA $E Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 2.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in ENI by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 453,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ENI Price Performance

NYSE:E opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. Eni SpA has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on E shares. Dbs Bank upgraded ENI from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ENI from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $64.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENI from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ENI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

ENI Profile

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm's activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low‑carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Further Reading

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