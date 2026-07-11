11,860 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,860 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $676,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $312,711,000 after buying an additional 1,231,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after buying an additional 1,088,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $490,394,000 after acquiring an additional 901,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company's stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on EOG Resources from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $101.59 and a one year high of $151.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EOG Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EOG Resources wasn't on the list.

While EOG Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here