118,990 Shares in AT&T Inc. $T Acquired by Orographic Financial Advisors LLC

Orographic Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,990 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. AT&T comprises about 2.4% of Orographic Financial Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,191,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,629,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,222 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 44,317 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in AT&T by 392.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 63,514 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 50,621 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its $23 billion acquisition of spectrum licenses from EchoStar , adding approximately 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum across nearly every U.S. market. The purchase should improve 5G capacity, speed and coverage, although the financial benefits will take time to materialize. AT&T closes acquisition of spectrum licences from EchoStar

AT&T completed its , adding approximately 50 MHz of low- and mid-band spectrum across nearly every U.S. market. The purchase should improve 5G capacity, speed and coverage, although the financial benefits will take time to materialize. Positive Sentiment: AT&T’s Internet Air 5G home-internet service reached 2 million subscribers , adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of customers also use AT&T wireless, supporting cross-selling and customer retention. AT&T Internet Air Doubles Subscribers

AT&T’s Internet Air 5G home-internet service reached , adding its second million in roughly half the time required to reach the first. More than half of customers also use AT&T wireless, supporting cross-selling and customer retention. Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its partnership with D-Wave Quantum, using quantum-optimization technology to reduce a network-planning task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds. The development highlights potential long-term efficiency benefits, though it is not yet a major earnings driver. D-Wave’s AT&T Deal Shows Quantum Computing Is Moving Beyond Theory

AT&T expanded its partnership with D-Wave Quantum, using quantum-optimization technology to reduce a network-planning task from about 60 minutes to 15 seconds. The development highlights potential long-term efficiency benefits, though it is not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is raising prices on some legacy wireless plans beginning in August. The changes could lift average revenue per user, but may also increase customer churn or migration pressure.

AT&T is raising prices on some legacy wireless plans beginning in August. The changes could lift average revenue per user, but may also increase customer churn or migration pressure. Negative Sentiment: The spectrum transaction represents a sizable capital commitment and may intensify investor concerns about cash-flow allocation and leverage. Erste Group made only a marginal change to its forecasts—raising FY2026 EPS to $2.33 while trimming FY2027 EPS to $2.55—offering little evidence of a near-term earnings catalyst.

AT&T Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.19 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is 36.75%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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