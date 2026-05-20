119,399 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Bought by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 119,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,537,000. Cardinal Health makes up about 0.9% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,258 shares of the company's stock worth $6,461,179,000 after buying an additional 617,775 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company's stock worth $911,010,000 after buying an additional 3,511,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,592,775 shares of the company's stock worth $563,922,000 after buying an additional 111,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,483,207 shares of the company's stock worth $546,724,000 after buying an additional 445,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 44.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,115 shares of the company's stock worth $352,165,000 after buying an additional 707,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $200.31 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.75 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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