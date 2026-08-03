11,954 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Bought by Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,954 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $16,484,000. Comfort Systems USA comprises about 5.8% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $2,057.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Comfort Systems USA

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total transaction of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total value of $649,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,151.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,778 shares of company stock worth $56,257,229. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,728.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,817.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,595.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.69. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $655.96 and a one year high of $2,073.99.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.45 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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