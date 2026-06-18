12 West Capital Management LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

12 West Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Oscar Health accounts for approximately 0.2% of 12 West Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 12 West Capital Management LP's holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oscar Health alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,271 shares of the company's stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 57,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 100,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,316,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,216,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,177,845.60. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Adam Mcananey sold 9,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $216,306.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,785,026.24. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 189,660 shares of company stock worth $4,283,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company's stock.

Oscar Health Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.37. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.90 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company's revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oscar Health from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oscar Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Oscar Health from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.78.

Get Our Latest Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company's primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oscar Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oscar Health wasn't on the list.

While Oscar Health currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here