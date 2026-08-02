120,400 Shares in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL Purchased by Seven Fleet Capital Management LP

Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 120,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Replimune Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,116 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the company's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,889 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 71,592 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company's stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

REPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Replimune Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Replimune Group from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Replimune Group from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised Replimune Group from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Key Replimune Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Replimune Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee backed results from the IGNYTE trial of RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) combined with nivolumab for advanced melanoma patients whose disease progressed after anti-PD-1 therapy. The panel considered the evidence and clinical benefit meaningful despite concerns about the trial design. Replimune surges after FDA advisers back skin cancer drug

The FDA’s Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee backed results from the IGNYTE trial of RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) combined with nivolumab for advanced melanoma patients whose disease progressed after anti-PD-1 therapy. The panel considered the evidence and clinical benefit meaningful despite concerns about the trial design. Positive Sentiment: The 10-3 vote was widely viewed as a favorable regulatory signal, with analysts describing the panel outcome as overwhelmingly positive and suggesting that RP1’s approval prospects have improved. REPL Stock Tracks Best Day Ever

The 10-3 vote was widely viewed as a favorable regulatory signal, with analysts describing the panel outcome as overwhelmingly positive and suggesting that RP1’s approval prospects have improved. Positive Sentiment: Replimune formally announced the favorable committee outcome for its resubmitted Biologics License Application, giving investors a clearer path toward a potential commercial product. Replimune Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 180,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,088.88. This represents a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $941.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.86. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company's proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune's lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Replimune Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Replimune Group wasn't on the list.

While Replimune Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here