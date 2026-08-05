12,115 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,115 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in CF Industries by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in CF Industries by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CF Industries Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.19.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. CF Industries's payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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