1,222 Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Acquired by Draper Asset Management LLC

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. ASML makes up 0.9% of Draper Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,534,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 92.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.6% in the first quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of ASML by 41.0% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $4,229,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ASML Stock Up 4.4%

ASML stock opened at $1,841.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,622.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,421.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,959.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morningstar downgraded shares of ASML to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,772.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML News Roundup

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ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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