1,224 Shares in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Purchased by PeakShares LLC

PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,224 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 33 shares of the retailer's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $951.45 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $844.06 and a twelve month high of $1,096.50. The firm has a market cap of $421.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,000.19 and a 200 day moving average of $969.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.12 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,061.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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