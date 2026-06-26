122,431 Shares in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Purchased by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,431 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $10,969,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,410,675 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $9,634,523,000 after acquiring an additional 971,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,869,056 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $4,031,053,000 after purchasing an additional 327,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,373,084 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $2,212,153,000 after purchasing an additional 225,168 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,548,198.79. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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