1,229 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Acquired by NWF Advisory Services Inc.

NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,229 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,805 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,587,535,000 after acquiring an additional 94,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,317,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,464,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,896,815 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,343,683,000 after purchasing an additional 234,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Seagate Technology by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,193,063 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $879,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,551 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,769 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $1,070.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $769.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.22. The company has a market cap of $239.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $130.32 and a 12-month high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $831.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total transaction of $927,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,556,175.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 327,517 shares in the company, valued at $288,277,188.23. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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