12,335 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Acquired by Reflection Asset Management

Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,335 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000. Amazon.com makes up about 2.0% of Reflection Asset Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,942 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $31,427,876.40. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,205,766 shares in the company, valued at $581,042,879.72. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $244.39 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $256.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.12. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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