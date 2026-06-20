12,356 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Acquired by Arwa LLC

Arwa LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. TJX Companies comprises about 1.1% of Arwa LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after acquiring an additional 771,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,989 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after acquiring an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,975,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TJX. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $182.00 price target (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,725,776.64. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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