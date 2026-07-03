123,979 Shares in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $26,489,000. Lam Research comprises about 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Elemental Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,131.2% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 583,010 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $124,566,000 after purchasing an additional 225,050 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 30.4% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $345.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion.

Wall Street commentary highlighted Lam Research’s strong positioning for AI-driven demand, including rising orders for advanced memory, foundry, and packaging tools that could support further revenue and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong.

Several articles pointed to Lam Research’s impressive growth profile, earnings-surprise history, and analyst optimism, suggesting the company could continue to outperform if chip-capex demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability.

Reports also noted that Lam Research’s stock has surged sharply this year, reflecting investor confidence in its role in the AI infrastructure buildout and improved profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts.

Some pieces framed the stock as a potential long-term winner, even discussing whether Lam Research could eventually become a trillion-dollar company, but these were mostly long-horizon thesis articles rather than near-term catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking.

Other coverage warned that after the stock’s massive run, Lam Research may be approaching full valuation, with fresh AI demand already priced in and the rally vulnerable to profit-taking. Negative Sentiment: One market recap noted the shares fell sharply in the prior session, with semiconductor stocks seeing profit-taking even as broader markets were mixed, underscoring investor caution around the sector’s recent strength.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $351.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.70. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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