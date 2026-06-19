1,257 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by Nolet Wealth Management LLC

Nolet Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $539.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.43 billion, a PE ratio of 176.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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