12,574 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. $HON Purchased by Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.

Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. bought a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,574 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Honeywell International comprises about 2.0% of Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,957 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $851,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Up 1.8%

HON stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Vertical Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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