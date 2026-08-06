125,827 Shares in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,827 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Chatham Lodging Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,454 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 97.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1,071.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company's stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $625.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $87.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.01 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 1.56%. Chatham Lodging Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.340 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chatham Lodging Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Chatham Lodging Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter EPS was $0.13, exceeding the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue rose to $87.8 million versus expectations of $82.0 million. Chatham Lodging Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter EPS was $0.13, exceeding the $0.11 analyst consensus, while revenue rose to $87.8 million versus expectations of $82.0 million. Positive Sentiment: FFO increased to $0.48 per share from $0.36 a year earlier and topped the $0.45 consensus estimate, providing a stronger measure of recurring REIT performance. Chatham Lodging Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates

FFO increased to $0.48 per share from $0.36 a year earlier and topped the $0.45 consensus estimate, providing a stronger measure of recurring REIT performance. Positive Sentiment: Comparable hotel RevPAR reached a record second-quarter level of $158, up more than 3%, while July RevPAR surged 10% to $169 across 39 hotels. GOP and hotel EBITDA margins were strong at 47% and 41%, respectively. Chatham Lodging Q2 Net Income Rises as RevPAR Hits Record

Comparable hotel RevPAR reached a record second-quarter level of $158, up more than 3%, while July RevPAR surged 10% to $169 across 39 hotels. GOP and hotel EBITDA margins were strong at 47% and 41%, respectively. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA reached $32.7 million, AFFO per share increased 22% to $0.48, and management raised or maintained 2026 expectations at $312 million–$316 million of hotel revenue and $1.28–$1.34 of EPS, above consensus on EPS. The board also declared a $0.10 common dividend and repurchased approximately 300,000 shares at an average of $9.07. Chatham Lodging Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Adjusted EBITDA reached $32.7 million, AFFO per share increased 22% to $0.48, and management raised or maintained 2026 expectations at $312 million–$316 million of hotel revenue and $1.28–$1.34 of EPS, above consensus on EPS. The board also declared a $0.10 common dividend and repurchased approximately 300,000 shares at an average of $9.07. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call provided additional management commentary on quarterly performance and the outlook, but the available reports do not identify a material new risk or strategic change. Chatham Lodging Trust Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call provided additional management commentary on quarterly performance and the outlook, but the available reports do not identify a material new risk or strategic change. Negative Sentiment: Despite higher net income, the company’s guidance still calls for a net loss attributable to common shareholders of approximately $4.7 million to $1.6 million for 2026. In addition, CLDT’s elevated price-to-earnings ratio and sharp advance toward its 52-week high may leave limited room for further upside after the earnings beat.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

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